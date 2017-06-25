islamabad - As two days are left in Eid-ul-Fitr, shoppers from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi thronged to different markets and malls to complete their shopping items.

Traditionally shopping will continue till the `Chand Raat’ on this occasion, most of shopping centres of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are seen packed with buyers especially after Iftar.

The major shopping centres including Jinnah Super Market, Super Market, Aabpara Market, F-10 Markaz, Karachi Company in Islamabad and Raja Bazaar, Moti Bazaar, Commercial Market and Saddar in Rawalpindi are beautifully decorated with colourful lights to attract customers.

A buyer Sana Khan said that many varieties of clothing were available in every shop adding shoppers were preferring readymade garment for themselves and their children. The shops were flooded with garments for men, women and children, with the latest designs, particularly for children, she added.

Another buyer Kanwal Baig said, “Children and women are seen more enthusiastic in choosing new and unique design clothes to wear on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.”

The rush of customers at the shopping centres started from evening and continued till closing of the shops, she added. With the rise in number of buyers, traffic jam in busy markets and intersections, particularly in front of shopping centres has become a routine.

Despite special arrangements (of Traffic Police to avoid congestion in busy markets, traffic remained choked in the markets due to lack of awareness about traffic laws among peoples. Meanwhile, sale and demand of bangles and henna used by female has increased ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Stalls selling bangles and henna were doing huge business these days, as these two items are most popular among girls and women who throng these stalls to purchase these items in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

A buyer Anum Khursheed said, “I as a fashion lover used to match bangles with the colour of my Eid dress.”

A shopkeeper Farhan Ahmed at Jinnah Super said, “Bangles and mehndi attract women, irrespective of their age, and it’s true to say ‘What an Eid without bangles’.”

Another buyer Kanwal Khan, said, “Every year, parlours introduce new and unique designs of mehndi as every girl wants to have a new and different design on her hands.”

A stall holder Ali Faizan said, “Flowery designs and fine lines are popular on Eid while many young girls make their own designs. Use of glitter and shining powder as well as stars is a new addition to Mehndi designs.”

A shopkeeper Rehman Ahmed at Mooti bazaar said, “Bangles are made from different materials such as glass, plastic and even gold. Though bangles are worn all over the world for style and fashion, glass bangles are renowned and are in great demand.”

“The trend of women henna experts is increasing during Eid celebrations as they setup their stalls days before Eid till Chand Raat to attract females.