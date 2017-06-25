rawalpindi - Police have arrested a dacoit involved in injuring five persons including a police officer during dacoity bids within limit of Police Station (PS) New Town, sources said on Saturday.

The dacoit has been identified as Osama, who was sent to Adiala Jail for identification parade, sources added.

According to sources, police have nabbed a dacoit identified as Osama after an encounter with fleeing dacoits, which took place on Saidpur Road. The dacoit sustained bullet injuries on legs during firing by police, they said. Osama along with two of his accomplices was trying to snatch motorcycle from a citizen when a police party led by SI Tariq surrounded them. However, dacoits managed to escape and opened firing at police party that was chasing them. Resultantly, SI Tariq was injured with the firing of dacoits. Sources added Osama and his gang was also involved in injuring a young girl behind Rabi Centre two days ago during purse snatching incident.

Station House Officer (SHO) PS New Town Qaiser Nadim, when contacted, confirmed the arrest of dacoit. He said police registered a case against him and sent him to jail for identification parade. He said Osama is involved in maiming five persons including a police officer during dacoity bids. He said that he has confessed his involvement in more than 34 dacoities. Police are making efforts to arrest other members of dacoit gang, SHO said.

Meanwhile, armed dacoits stormed into an electronics shop located at Murree Road and made off with cash, mobile phones and a laptop.

The incident took place within precincts of Waris Khan. According to details, two unidentified armed dacoits barged in a shop and made the shopkeeper and others hostage at gunpoint. They snatched Rs 70,000 cash, four mobile phones and one laptop and fled away. Police reached at the spot on complaint of the shopkeeper and started investigation. In a separate move, Gujar Khan police raided an alcohol factory in ward number 8 and held a notorious bootlegger along with his two accomplices. According to details, SHO PS Gujar Khan SI Nadim Zafar and constables including Faisal Shehzad carried out a raid on a liquor factory in ward 8.

The factory was set up in the house of Raja Rizwan. Police recovered more than 90 bottles of liquor and held Rufi Jeweller, the notorious drug peddler, along with his two accomplices. Case was registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.

On the other hand, a special team of Punjab Home Department (PHD) carried out a search operation in Adiala Jail. Superintendent of Adiala Jail Saeed Ullah Gondal, Deputy Superintendent Farukh Rashid and other high-ups assisted the special team that conducted search in different cells of jail.

However, the team found nothing objectionable during the search operation. Superintendent Adiala Jail was not available for his comments.

ISRAR AHMED