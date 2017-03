RAWALPINDI: A 9th grade schoolgirl has allegedly been abducted at gunpoint in Westridge police jurisdiction area.

The victim’s father Mr. Moosa told the police that Ali Khan, Nadeem with two of their accomplices forcibly dragged his daughter into car at gun point as she was returning after taking her examination.

He said that he had approached Ali Khan’s father and asked for return of his daughter but he had refused to do so.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.