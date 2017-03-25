islamabad-Citizens should avoid eating unhygienic food and fruit being sold at makeshift stalls at all costs, health expert warned.

Talking to private news channel, Senior Physician Dr Yasmeen Qazi was of the view eateries at school, colleges or other points are not hygienic and one can get infected very easily by them.

Stomach infection and abdominal pain are the instant problems that individuals might face after eating at roadside food stalls, she said.

She further mentioned that diarrhoea and gastro, especially among children, was caused by unhygienic conditions prevailing in the cities.

Unhygienic food might lead to more serious problems like urinary tract infection, abdominal cavity infection, gastroenteritis, vomiting and stomach cramps, Dr explained. She reiterated eating cut fruits from roadside vendors that are either not washed properly or are washed with impure water can also be very harmful.

Typhoid, hepatitis A and E, cholera and gastro affected children most in this searing weather, she highlighted.

“There is a need to take extra care when it comes to children. They, being young, can’t express their fatigue and dehydration. So parents have to supplement them with more fruits and fluids,” Dr added.

Dr Yasmeen suggested people must thoroughly wash vegetables and fruit with clean water before consuming them.

Children must not use unhygienic beverages, ice creams and lollies being sold outside schools, Dr advised. Doctors recommend people to avoid eatables sold on roadside. According to them, water and food served outside are not hygienic, and can lead to food poisoning, infections and other serious ailments.

“It’s not only food, but also the place and the person serving the food need to maintain hygiene,” she advised.