wah cantt-A two-member crew of Korean Broadcasting System (KBS), the national public broadcaster of South Korea, filmed various Buddhist sites of Gandhara civilization to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan to the Korean people.



Lee Heon and Miss Hong, Eun Hee producers of the national public broadcaster Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) visiting to on the invitation of Dr Esther Park, General Secretary Gandhara Art and Culture Association (GACA) to film various ancient sites of Gandhara civilization, which would be aired on official television during one hour special documentary to showcase the reach cultural heritage of Pakistan especially Gandhara civilization.



In their 15-day tour of Pakistan, the KBS team after recording various ancient sites in Lahore, Peshawar, Swabi, Swat, Gilgit and in the last leg of their visit- they visited Taxila on Monday to film various Buddhist sites located in the valley.

“I have visited Sri Lanka, Thailand, China and Armenia to record various cultural sites but the potential and cultural diversity Pakistan harbours is unique and significant,” said Hong while talking to The Nation. She said that it is her first visit to Pakistan and like other foreign media persons, she had some misconceptions about Pakistan and after visiting various cities, she discovered an enlightened and diverse country full of cultural heritage. The Producer Lee Heon said that it is his 13th visit to Pakistan and every time he discovered a new Pakistan.

Dr Esther Park has said that Gandhara Art and Culture Association would organize an exhibition of Gandhara artefacts and sculptures in Korea during June this year and such step would also help strengthening the existing excellent relations between Pakistan and Korea by opening of a highway of cultural cooperation between them.