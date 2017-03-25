ISLAMABAD: a decision to distribute laptops and tablets in the 17 model and FG Colleges of Islamabad for first time under PM laptop scheme has been taken by the relevant authorities.

According to media reports, more than 5,000 students presently studying in these model and FG colleges will benefit from this scheme.

Laptops will be given to those students who had submitted their applications for second and third phase of this scheme for which Laptops have been provided to federal colleges and will be delivered to students soon.

The breakdown of laptops is 849 Islamabad Model College for girls F-7/2, 401 Islamabad Model College for Girls (Margalla College) F-7/4, 9 Islamabad Model College for girls F-7/4, 693 Islamabad College for girls (ICG) F-6/2, 201 to Islamabad Model College for girls F-6/2, 26 to Government Poly Technical Institute for women H-10/1, 400 to Islamabad Model college for girls F-10/2, 104 to Islamabad Model College of Commerce for girls F-10/3, 77 to Islamabad Model college for boys F-10/4, 387 to Islamabad Model college for girls (Post-graduate) G-10/4, 415 to Islamabad College for boys(ICB) G-6/3, 158 to Islamabad model college for boys H-9, 228 Islamabad Model post graduate College for boys H-10, 77 to Islamabad Model College for boys F-10/4, 90 to Islamabad model college I-8/3, 16 to Islamabad model College for boys Sihala, while 231 laptops will be given to Islamabad Model College for girls Hamak.