Rawalpindi-A team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seized a vehicle belonging to the convict of Modaraba scandal case during a raid near Adiala Jail, sources informed The Nation on Friday.

The black-coloured Toyota Corolla GLI car (bearing registration number UY-786), belonged to Asif Javed alias Mufti Ibrahim, has also been shifted to NAB Regional Office where it was impounded in courtyard, sources said.

According to sources, a team of NAB head by Deputy Director (DD) Aurangzeb Khan on directions of Director General (DG) Ateeque Ur Rehman carried out a raid on a house located near Adiala Jail and seized a vehicle owned by Mufti Ibrahim, a convict in Modaraba scandal case.

The team moved the car to regional office, source said. Sources said earlier NAB also seized a precious Lexus vehicle owned by Mufti Ibrahim from federal capital during an action. A total of 12 vehicles belonged to Modaraba scandal case convict has been seized by NAB, sources said.

The investigators of NAB had held Asif Javed alias Mufti Ibrahim along with three others in December 2014 on charges of swindling billion of rupees from innocent people while luring them for profit in return of their investments. An Accountability Court (AC) had awarded 28-year jail sentence to Mufti Ibrahim, who is languishing in Adiala Jail. Meanwhile a 20-year-old girl committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills after quarrelling with her husband and mother in-law at Naz Cinema, police informed The Nation on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Sumaira Bibi, hails from Faisalabad, police added.

However, a murder case has been registered against three persons including husband on application of father of deceased.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Waris Khan Chaudhry Riaz, Sumaira got married with Bilal some 11 months ago and started living with her in-laws at Naz Cinema on Murree Road. He said Sumaira quarrelled with her husband Bilal when he barred her from going to Faisalabad to meet her parents. On this, the girl consumed rat killing pills and was moved to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) for cure. However, the girl died in the hospital, he said. The doctors handed over dead body to the heirs for burial. SHO was of view that police have registered a murder case under sections 302/337/34 of PPC against Bilal and his parents on complaint of father of Sumaira, who accused the three persons of killing his daughter by giving her poison. “We have taken the three accused into custody and further investigation is underway,” Chaudhry Riaz said.