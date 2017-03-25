Rawalpindi-The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) held a ceremony to mark the Earth Hour 2017 here on Friday. Addressing the ceremony acting President RCCI Rashid Waien said that the purpose of celebrating Earth Hour is to raise awareness of global issues caused by environmental pollution.

He said Pakistan ranks number five among top 10 countries most vulnerable to climate change, according to German watch Global Climate Risk Index 2016. Floods, droughts, energy crisis, food shortages, endemic diseases, mass migration, economic deterioration and ecosystem degradation were among major threats of climate change, he added. Rashid Waien said that increasing temperature is not only alarming, but has also turned into a serious issue. He said that Earth Hour has done much to raise awareness about the importance of individual contribution towards environmental sustainability. He said the world is experiencing diverse impacts of climate change and it is important to empower people to become part of climate change initiatives.

Lights were off for one hour to mark the world earth hour at the chamber premises. Members of the chamber and staff attended the ceremony.