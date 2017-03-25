wah cantt-A massive shutter down strike and protest rally was taken out in Taxila on Friday to protest poor law and order situation.

People from all walks of life including local traders and shopkeepers unions as well as almost all political parties even from ruling PML-N participated in the protest rally. The rally was taken out from community centre and participants while raising anti-administration and anti-police slogans gathered at Taxila main chowk after marching on Faisal Shaheed road where leaders from different political parties addressed the protesters.

The protest rally was taken at the time when Federal Minister for Interior Ch Nisar Ali Khan was visiting the city and holding a meeting with party workers and elected representatives.

Addressing the participants, PTI MNA Ghulam Sarwar Khan criticized the local police and administration for their failure to control crimes and bust any gang involved in robbery, dacoity and snatching cases. He said that residents of the town were not safe in their houses and on roads due to rise in theft and robbery incidents. He alleged that local police were responsible for the poor law and order situation and increase in crimes and they should be transferred immediately.

He said that despite lapse of three weeks, police failed to trace out the culprits who have shot dead a PML-N councillor’s son during a robbery incident which speaks volumes of the apathy and indifferent attitude of the concerned police officials. JI local leader Khawaja Waqar Khan Advocate has said that robbery and theft incidents were common in the town, which had increased sense of insecurity among local people.