Rawalpindi-A citizen lodged a complaint with Regional Police Officer (RPO) accusing SSP (Operations) Irfan Tariq and Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Banni of implicating him in a fake theft case.

He alleged the SSP (Operations) also shown the door to the investigation officer of Police Station Banni, who revealed during investigation that he (the applicant) was roped in the case on the pressure of SSP (Operations).

He told the regional police chief that SSP also misbehaved with him besides hurling threats of dire consequences at him for approaching courts for justice.

Taking action, RPO Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja held an inquiry into the allegations and summoned the investigation officer along with case record, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation on Friday.

According to sources, a citizen namely Muhammad Fahim, son of Muhammad Zarif, resident of House Number E-11/A, Mohala Baba Yousaf Shah, Satellite Town, appeared before RPO in an open court and tendered an application in which he stated that he joined Qaisar Electronics Khayaban-e-Sir Syed Branch as manager and the shop owner Sheikh Umer took a blank cheque from him as guarantee at the time of appointment. He said that later he decided to quit the job along with some other employees due to non-payment of salary and bad behaviour of Sheikh Umer. He added that shop owner approached Banni police against him and others levelling charges of theft against them when he demanded salary and blank bank cheque back.

Fahim told RPO that SHO Banni police registered a fake theft case against him under sections 380/440/148/149 of PPC on 29/1/2017 on pressure of SSP (Operations) Irfan Tariq Khan. He said he produced all the evidences before investigators to prove his innocence but police refused to give him clean chit.

He said that he lodged an application (diary number 996-SSC/17/2/2017) with CPO seeking justice which was received by SSP (Operations). Following the directions of SSP, the investigation officer ASI Jamil summoned him and other accused for interrogation and dropped all charges against them, he told RPO. “However, SSP (Operations) suspended ASI Jamil and marked the inquiry of case to one of his blue-eyed officer to reinvestigate the case apparently to punish us,” Fahim alleged.

“I filed a petition with Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench wherein Justice Shahid Abbasi ordered CPO Israr Ahmed Abbasi to look into the matter personally and solve it on merit,” the applicant mentioned.

He stated that he again tabled an application before CPO who summoned both parties on 16 March 2017; declared them innocent and ordered the SP Rawal to prepare discharge report.

“SHO and IO refused to acquit the case saying CPO had not ordered them in written,” the applicant said. He said that he again knocked the door of CPO on 21 March 2017 for justice but he again marked the case to SSP (Operations) Irfan Tariq for inquiry.

Fahim told RPO that SSP (Operations) summoned them in his office where Sheikh Umer along with 14 others was already present. He told SSP (Operations) started misbehaving with him and threatened of declaring him and others guilty in the case if they dared to approach courts or other police bosses.

He said that he also lodged an application with RPO Office on 23 February 2017 for change in investigation of the case against them.

RPO, taking action, held inquiry into the allegations and summoned the investigation officers along with case record. SSP (Operations) Irfan Tariq Khan was not available for his version.