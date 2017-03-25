islamabad-Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has called upon Parliamentarians and people of Pakistan to observe the Earth Hour on Saturday March 25 along with the international community by voluntarily switching off extra lights for one hour between 8:30pm to 9:30pm. He said this in his message on Earth Hour being commemorated world over on March 25, a press release here Friday said.

The speaker urged the nation to join hands with other nations on Saturday March 25 by collectively acting to conserve energy. “The wide scale participation by our people will not only impress upon the need for energy conservation but also send a strong message that as a responsible player on the international stage we are conscious of our global and international responsibilities on issues of concern to the mankind,” he added.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq remarked in pursuant of reducing emissions, the parliament of Pakistan became the first ever parliament completely powered by solar power. He added that under the `Net-Metering License’ the parliament contributed surplus electricity to the national grid.

He highlighted the Pakistan’s Vision 2025 considers Climate Change as one of the top national priorities and provides a sound basis to integrate climate change budgeting into national development planning, the Speaker added. The Speaker confirmed the lights of the Parliament will be switched off to show Parliament’s Commitment of joining hands with the World for energy conservation combating impacts of climate change and Global Warming.