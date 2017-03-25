islamabad-Lok Virsa would organise screening of Turkish Film ‘Once Upon a Time in Anatolia’ on Saturday at its Media Centre.

Once Upon a Time in Anatolia is a 2011 Turkish drama film co-written and directed by Nuri Bilge Ceylan based on the true experience of one of the film’s writers, telling the story of a group of men who search for a dead body on the Anatolian steppe. The film, which went on nationwide general release across Turkey on September 23, 2011, premiered at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival where it was a co-winner of the Grand Prix. The film story is based on real events. One of Ceylan’s co-writers was an actual doctor and in order to attain his license, had been required to work for two years in the town where the plot is set.

The story in the film is based on very similar events the co-writer experienced during this period. The film was produced through Turkey’s Zeyno Film, in co-production with the Bosnian company Production 2006 Sarajevo and the Turkish companies NBC Film, 1000 Volt Post Production, the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation, Imaj and Fida Film.

Filming took place during eleven weeks around Keskin, a district of the Kirikkale Province in Central Anatolia. It was shot in the Cinemascope format.