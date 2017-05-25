Rawalpindi-The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi Region has completed its investigation report against Inspector Malik Asif Nawaz over alleged corruption.

The investigators have also submitted complete challan with the anti-corruption court and soon the accused inspector would be arrested.

ACE Rawalpindi Region Director Junaid Ibrahim said this while talking to The Nation on Wednesday.

He said that earlier, the legal branch of ACE had recommended a judicial action against the inspector/former Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Rawat for his alleged corruption. He said that following the judicial action, the investigators have collected evidences and recorded statement of the applicant. He said a complete challan has also been sent to the anti-corruption court while raids are being conducted to nab Nawaz.

It may be noted that ACE Rawalpindi Region had lodged a case under sections 161 of PPC and 5(2) 47 PCA with Police Station Anti-Corruption Establishment Region on the complaint of a citizen Bilal Yamin Satti.

The legal branch of Directorate of ACE Rawalpindi Region in response to a letter has recommended judicial action against Nawaz for his alleged involvement in corruption. They said that the directorate also ordered the Director Rawalpindi Region to take action against the accused as per law and submit a report in this regard.

A source in ACE Rawalpindi Region told The Nation that the investigators are not taking interest in the case and are reluctant to arrest the police officer.

However, ACE Rawalpindi Region Director Junaid Ibrahim vowed to arrest the accused police officer soon.