Wah cantt-Family members of a man, who was shot dead in aerial firing during a wedding ceremony by a police razakar, have called upon the Chief Justice of Pakistan and Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan to play their due role in providing them justice.

Talking to media men here, Noor Jehan, mother of the deceased, his brothers Asad Mehmood, Zahid Mehmood, have said that Tassawar Khan was allegedly shot dead by Kashif Shah, a Police Razakar during his jubilant aerial firing at a marriage ceremony in Mohallah Parri in the limits of Taxila Police station around one month ago.

Noor Jehan, mother of the victim, has told media men that Tasswar Khan was allegedly shot dead by Kashif Shah, a Police Razakar and who is on the run since the tragic day.

She alleged that as the accused is serving with police department and instead of making efforts to arrest him police are pressurizing them with various tactics to reconcile the matter. She said, “I am a widow and my 25-year-old son was sole bread earner of the family.” She alleged that Mazhar, a cop serving in CIA Rawalpindi along with his two other friends namely Farrakh Khan and Yasir, is also involved in the cold blood murder of her son but no action has been taken against them so far.

She called upon Chief Justice of Pakistan and Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan to play their due role in providing them justice and direct the concerned to arrest the accused without any further delay. When contacted, Station House Officer, Yar Mohammad has said that police registered a murder case against the nominated accused on the application of Asad Mehmood, younger brother of the victim. He said as the accused is on the run, efforts are being made to trace the culprit. He denied the allegation that local police is pressurising the victim family for reconciliation and added that no one is above the law.