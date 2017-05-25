Islamabad-Higher Education Commission (HEC) at its home is functioning with incomplete and dysfunctional administrative body, but it has demanded Rs103 billion from the government for the next fiscal year, an official said on Wednesday.

The government is going to present its final budget of the term on Friday and around Rs100 billion will likely be allocated for the higher education sector.

Meanwhile, the legal position of the budget demanded from the government by federal HEC is controversial; as the commission’s high official board is also dubbed as dysfunctional since last four years.

However, HEC Act has set a role of commission in the budget allocations in its powers and functions.

It says, “Commission may submit to the federal government the recurring and development budgets for public sector institutions and allocate funds to public sector institutions out of bulk financial provision received from the government and other resources on performance and need basis.”

Further it states, “The commission may review and examine the financial requirements of public sector institutions; approve and provide funds to these institutions on the basis of annual recurring needs as well as for development projects and research based on specific proposals and performance and while approving funds for a public sector institution the commission shall ensure that a significant proportion of the resources of the Institution are allocated to research support and libraries.”

“HEC allocates budget of around 100 public sector universities but the supreme body is dysfunctional and the commission is being run on ad hoc basis,” said source.

The supreme body commission is comprised of 18 members but currently it is being run with 8 members only, source said.

The supreme commission includes 4 representatives from provincial governments, 2 federal secretaries, 10 eminent educationists, executive director HEC and representative of Vice Chancellors (VCs).

“The key positions of the commission were vacated in 2013 but now efforts were made to fill the posts and gradually the body became dysfunctional and it turned into ad hoc system, source said.

Source also said that the approval and preparation of Rs103 billion budget has put a question mark on the legality of budget.

As per act the commission is bound to hold 2 meetings in a year; however, the last meeting was held in October 2016.

“Eight other members are also not taken on board in the decision making process,” said source.

A senior official of HEC told The Nation that incomplete supreme body impacts on other stakeholders and utilisation of funds.

“Prime Minister approves the member of the commission; however, deliberately the issue of appointments is being lingered on,” said official.

Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed in his replies to The Nation said, “Board has approved the formula and whatever increase we will get in budget that will accordingly be adjusted across the board.”

Replying to another query he said, “HEC has Finance Division where it has a budget section too. Our development budget is prepared by our planning division. In both cases it is with the consultation of all public sector universities.”

The chairman also said, “HEC demanded around Rs31 billion for development and around Rs72 billion for recurring in the upcoming budget.”