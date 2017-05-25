Rawalpindi-Punjab Education Minister Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Wednesday blamed previous governments for not spending funds on education and technology and said that the youth was not their priority but Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) wanted to spend money on the next generation.

“India is performing better in science and technology as compared to Pakistan and lack of interest of the previous governments was the main reason to educate the generation,” he added. He stated this while addressing the laptop distribution ceremony at Government Viqarun Nisa College.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif was expected to visit Rawalpindi to distribute the laptops among the students but he did not arrive and the change of the programme was conveyed to the district administration late Tuesday night.

In the fourth phase of the laptop distribution, as many as 2,730 laptops had been distributed among students of Rawalpindi district. MNA Malik Abrar, MPA and Parliamentary Secretary Ch Sarfraz Afzal, MPA Sobia Satti, Acting Commissioner Rawalpindi Talat Mehmood Gondal, Additional Secretary HEC Ajmal Bhatti, local leadership of PML-N, and students and teachers were present in large numbers.

The provincial minister said that despite all the odds, the PML-N Punjab government was working to improve the education system in the province and brought all the children in the schools.

He said that the PML-N government in Punjab has paid special focus on education and its policies are producing results due to which enrolment in schools has increased from eight million in 2008 to 12.5 million in 2017 and attendance of teachers and students in schools has also increased significantly.

The minister said the country was at the verge of bankruptcy four years ago when the PML-N came to power in 2013 and the PML-N not only restored the economy but now the World Economic Forum and other international institutions predict that Pakistan will be among 20 leading economies of world by 2030.

Khan said that the PML-N government under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab chief minister had produced 14,000MW electricity in the last four years and in 2018, the country would be declared electricity loadshedding-free.

The students who got laptops were presented a guard of honour by the Punjab Police.