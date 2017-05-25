Islamabad-Lok Virsa in its effort to promote folk music introduced a four-month course at its premises for young talent.

The graduation ceremony of the music course will be held tomorrow at Mai Bhagi Hall, Lok Virsa. Ten students will be passing out from the course and will perform, an official of Lok Virsa told APP. The event will come to an end with certificate distribution.

During the short period of time, coaching in various musical instruments like Rubab, Bansuri, and Harmonium was done. In addition, basic classes in singing were also offered to get young people to learn folk songs. This was the first set of classes offered at Lok Virsa on the demand of several visitors.

Meanwhile, a three-week talent hunt programme would conclude today, arranged by Lok Virsa in collaboration with Balochistan government in a bid to provide a platform for emerging singers of the province.

The talent hunt programme was started on May 5 and during the course of time, the team of Lok Virsa visited various parts of Balochistan.

A large number of new singers participated in the auditions. The selected candidates would be given further opportunities by Lok Virsa.

The concluding ceremony of the talent hunt programme would be held at Lok Virsa on Thursday.

Lok Virsa Executive Director Dr Fouzia Saeed said that the programme helps promote those who are eager to sing but lack a proper platform to perform.

She said that the purpose of the programme is to provide a platform to talented singers. She added that Pakistan is rich in talent, adding that it was their responsibility to search for them and promote them.

She added that the talent hunt was the first step to discovering melodious voices in Balochistan province.