Islamabad- Increase in tobacco prices leads to drop in number of smokers in a given community while the argument that high tax on cigarettes leads to their smuggling is not acceptable, experts said on Wednesday.

The President Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) Dr Abdul Malik said that reduction of taxes on tobacco in the coming budget is a disaster.

He also said that the reason for the reduction on tobacco taxes is that high tax on cigarettes leads to their smuggling, which in turn costs billions to the exchequer, is a bogus concept.

“If such a cause and effect relationship is true and logical, the government should bring heroin, hashish and other menaces in the open market as a commercial commodity,” he said.

Those in government concerned over increasing revenue by taxes should instead pay attention to bring the big fishes in the tax net, he added.

He pointed out that Pakistan has one of the largest populations of tobacco users in the world with over 22million adults smoking cigarettes, huqqa or beedi and millions more using smokeless tobacco products, including gutka, naswar, and paan.

One-third (32.4 per cent) of men and 5.7 per cent of women smoke tobacco. Over 100,000 deaths are attributed to tobacco use each year from lung and oral cancers, strokes, heart and respiratory diseases.

It is expected to increase the number of smokers, thereby increasing the disease and death burden caused by tobacco.

Research has shown that increase in tobacco prices leads to a decrease in number of smokers in a given community, one of the most effective of many strategies to curb tobacco use.

PIMA president further said that a research study on tobacco taxation in Pakistan, conducted jointly by FBR, World Bank, University of Toronto, Johns Hopkins University, University of Illinois at Chicago and the Beacon house National University, concluded that a uniform specific excise tax of Rs 31.2 per pack of 20 cigarettes, could reduce overall cigarette consumption by 7.5 per cent, increase tax revenues by Rs 27.2billion, leading to over half a million users quitting and reducing premature deaths among current adult smokers by over 180,000, while also preventing 725,000 youth from taking up smoking.