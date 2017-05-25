Islamabad0-The Academic Staff Association (ASA) of the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) on Wednesday expressed dismay over the reduction in tax rebate on income tax granted to research and academic staff.

The rebate of faculty and teachers has been reduced from 75 per cent to 40 per cent.

A large number of faculty members gathered for token protest in front of the QAU central library demanding restoration in tax rebate for teachers/faculty.

ASA President Dr M Ishtiaq Ali said that the rebate is one of the few incentives granted to Pakistani academics by the government. It is observed that while the government has hundreds of billions of rupees to waste on subsidising corrupt and inefficient state owned enterprises or granting subsidies to failing non-competitive and cartelised sectors. He said, in spite of this, Pakistan’s higher education has shown consistent growth and development and in this process the research contribution of the academic and research staff has been central.

“It would appear that the government wishes to punish those who perform better and reward those who are an unsustainable drag on the entire economy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) said that, if teachers have not been given democratic representation in decision making forums of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), it may call for strike in all universities of Pakistan.

This was stated by the newly elected general secretary of FAPUASA, Prof Dr Shakil Farooqi while chairing the meeting called by the association on this matter.

The meeting was held in the teachers’ club of IIUI.

Dr Farooqi while addressing the participants said that in almost all public sector universities of the country teachers are given representation in decision making forums like syndicate, academic council and board of governors but teachers of IIUI have been deprived of this democratic right.

“Universities are autonomous bodies and teachers are their main stakeholders. How could a university run without faculty’s participation in policy making forums,” he inquired.

He said that the FAPUASA fully supports protest campaign of IIUI Academic Staff Association for teachers’ representation in decision making forums like board of governors and academic council.