Islamabad-Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Islamabad police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug dealer involved in supplying narcotics in the twin cities, sources informed The Nation on Wednesday.

The detained drug dealer has been identified as Muhammad Tufail alias Don, resident of Doray Village of Tarnol, they said.

According to sources, SIU, following instructions of SSP (Operations) Sajid Kiyani, carried out a raid and held the drug supplier and shifted him to CIA Centre for further investigation.

They said the arrested person was involved in supplying drugs in several areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

They said the smuggler mostly used to supply heroin and hashish to residents and other dealers in twin cities. He said a court of law has also declared him as proclaimed offender and he was wanted by police in narcotics cases.

He said during investigation, the accused confessed crime and also revealed names of other members of his gang. He said raids are being conducted to round up other gang members.

SSP (Operations) Sajid Kiyani appreciated the efforts of SIU of Islamabad police saying police would continue raids against the drug dealers in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, Morgah police have recovered three-month-old baby boy who was kidnapped by two women from a house some days ago. A case had also been lodged with Police Station Morgah on 21 April, 2017 under section 363 of Pakistan Penal Court (PPC).

According to police spokesperson Imran Kazmi, a police team, constituted by City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, carried out a raid and recovered the abducted three month old baby and reunited with the victim family. He said the kidnappers were also arrested and further investigation was underway.