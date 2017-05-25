Islamabad-“There cannot be any other subject to discuss today but Donald Trump,” commented an ambassador from a Middle Eastern country at the reception hosted by Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada. The marquee was full to capacity, a hallmark of the ambassador’s good public relations. This week too like the last week, happens to be a night out almost every day. “We have closed our kitchen for this week. I can count my daily event calendar on fingertips; Philippines, African Day, Argentinean invitation and then the Russians, commented a North American ambassador laughingly. The speeches were long, giving an opportunity to the guests to break their silence and get involved in gossip, political discussion, Ramazan and Trump’s visit to the Middle East. Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan was overwhelmed with the outcome of the recently held general elections in his country.

A majority win and a massive voter turnout was unexpected. However, the conversation was more about Trump’s ongoing rhetoric in his speeches in Saudi Arabia and Israel against Iran then the triumph victory of the incumbent Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who received 23.5 million votes out of 41 million counted. How come the US government is willing to do business with Iran referring to Boeing deals and at the same time condemning the regime and declaring Iran as a threat, I curiously asked. “Brother, business is one thing and politics is another. What you say in public is only for the consumption of the press and nothing more,” was the ambassador’s diplomatic answer to my undiplomatic question.

Azerbaijan has been under the family rule for more than two decades. It was father Heydar Aliyev who ruled Azerbaijan for 10 years and now the presidency is in the hands of his son, the current President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, something Imran Khan should take notice of when he blames Nawaz Sharif and Bhuttos of family politics.

The modern Republic of Azerbaijan proclaimed its independence in 1991 even before the dissolution of the USSR. The Polish ambassador Piotr Opalinski pointed out to a few buildings shown on the projector screens at the reception, being built by Polish architects and engineers while in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. Famous Polish architects are even today credited for the magnificent building structures in Azerbaijan. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral now Bulbul Music School and The Ismailiye building are built by known Polish architects Goslawski and Ploszko, I was informed.

One thing unique about the country is its religious freedom. The constitution of Azerbaijan does not declare an official religion and all major political forces in the country are secularist. Most of the Azerbaijanis do not actively practice any religion, and the country is considered as one of the most irreligious countries in the Muslim world, informed an Asian ambassador who had been posted in Azerbaijan long time back.

The food at the reception was a mix, a few Pakistani dishes in the like of kebabs, and fish whereas Lavangi, a popular Azerbaijani dish was attracting more crowd. A casserole of chicken stuffed with walnuts and herbs. A baklava lookalike sweet patty called shekerbura was less sweet than baklava. It was filled with almonds, hazelnuts mixed with either honey or sugar.

