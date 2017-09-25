Islamabad - Anti-encroachment drive of Capital Development Authority (CDA) is in full swing as the officials have conducted 96 operations against illegal constructions and encroachments throughout the city. These operations have been conducted during the first fifteen days of September.

According to the CDA officials, the Enforcement staff demolished 11 illegally-constructed rooms, 13 boundary walls, 40 Juggis along with numerous food and vegetable stalls. Building materials, wood, scrapyards, and roadside encroachments were also removed during this period. Two vehicles were confiscated for selling unauthorized goods. During these operations, 1,753 encroachment items were confiscated and shifted to a store located at F-9 Park, the officials said.

The details were shared in a meeting held at CDA Headquarters to review the progress of anti-encroachment drive. The meeting was chaired by Mayor Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz. The Mayor directed the Director Enforcement to expand the scope of drive and asked the business community, particularly traders union to join hands with CDA and MCI in the campaign to restore the natural beauty of the city.

Director Enforcement apprised the Mayor about the operations conducted in different areas of the city including Expressway, sectors G-6 and F-12, Sector G-7, F-12, I-8, G-10, H-9, Chatta Bukhtawar, Faisal Mosque Area, Faisal Avenue, Model Town Humak, Murree Road, Bari Imam, Margalla Town, Model Village Saidpur and other areas of the city. The teams of Enforcement Directorate have also been deputed for an evening shift to ensure strict monitoring and prevent new encroachments.

Furthermore, the Mayor was briefed about the performance of Chief Complaints Office (CCO).

The Mayor was told that during August, Chief Complaint Office received 1099 complaints regarding different issues as sewerage problems. Out of 1099 complaints, the highest number of complaints (372) was pertaining to street lights. As far as sectors are concerned, the highest number of complaints (184) was received from Sector G-7. According to statistics, Sanitation Directorate remained the most efficient in redressing the complaints while Water Supply Directorate remained the least efficient with a maximum number of pending complaints.

Journalist attacked in capital

Unknown persons attacked a senior journalist when he was on his way from Islamabad’s sector G-6 to his home in Bhara Kahu.

Unknown persons riding a motorbike suddenly appeared from a street near Shahpur Pul in the area of Bhara Kahu and the hit windscreen of the vehicle of Matiullah Jan.

The attackers pelted a heavy stone at the windscreen and fled away from the scene leaving no clue behind. The vehicle was damaged in the incident. The journalist, associated with Waqt News has reported the matter to Bhara Kahu police and the matter is being investigated further.

Meanwhile, Margalla police have arrested a thief and recovered gold ornaments, mobile phones, laptops, cash stolen valuables and weapon from him, a police spokesman said yesterday.

Following directions of Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani, the SP constituted a police team to trace those involved in theft cases. This team succeeded to apprehend Abbas Khan, a resident of Haripur who was involved in the theft cases. The police team recovered gold ornaments, mobile phones, laptops, cash, stolen valuables and weapon from him.

Further investigation is underway. SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has appreciated the efforts of Margalla police and announced commendation certificates along with cash reward for the police team as its encouragement.

Furthermore, Islamabad police on Sunday conducted search operation in various areas of Aabpara police station and arrested five suspects and impounding two bikes from them.

The officials of Islamabad Police, Pak Rangers and intelligence agencies conducted search operation in areas of Aabpara police station. This search operation was also participated by police commandos, lady commandos and staff of Bomb Disposal Squad. During the search operation, the police arrested five suspects and impounded two bikes.