Rawalpindi - The Infectious Disease Filter Clinic (IDFC) has introduced new facilities to cater to the health needs of the city residents and the adjoining areas. Talking to APP, Secretary Red Crescent Society Dr Tahir Sharif said three operational theatres, private rooms, X-ray centre and blood bank have been developed to provide better health service to the residents. The clinic with multiple medical facilities, including male and female doctors, laboratory, pharmacy and consultants, he said is serving the patients.

Dr Tahir said the project is yet another step to supplement the already existing capacity of city hospitals in a hassle-free environment without compromising on quality and standard. He said that OPD patients are being charged a nominal fee of Rs 100 and service is available from 9am TO 9pm. Dr Sharif informed the expenses of the clinic are being borne by a private firm KIM enterprises and a Board of Directors regulates the administrative matters of the clinic.