200,000 laptops to be distributed under PM’s scheme

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) would distribute around 200,000 laptops this year among the students of public sector universities and degree awarding institutions of the country. The distribution will be made under Phase-IV and V of Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme, official sources in the HEC told APP on Monday.

The scheme was started in 2013-14 under which the government had to distribute 100,000 laptops per year but this year it will be distributed 200,000 laptops under the scheme, they added. They said that HEC has already announced September 30 as last date for submission of applications for laptops. Earlier, around 300,000 laptops had been distributed under the scheme during the period of three years 2014-2017.

“The scheme aims to provide basis for youth training and development as well as experimental learning through this programme,” sources added. The government selected the candidates who have more than 2.88 CGPA in this programme. Laptops distributed to the students of Allama Iqbal University and Virtual University of Pakistan and many other students belonging to different colleges and universities according to the criteria of the scheme, they said. Initially, the laptops were distributed among public sector universities and later, colleges and technical colleges had also been included in the scheme, sources added.–APP

AIOU allocates Rs170 million for students’ scholarships

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has allocated Rs 170 million in its annual budget for scholarships and fee-waiving to accommodate the needy and deserving students, particularly those living in less-developed regions.

This was stated by the Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui while addressing students of local schools and colleges at the ‘Open Day’ function held here at the University’s main campus, in order to sanitize the students about the University’s new admissions.

The day was arranged by the University’s Directorate of students’ affairs. It was also aimed at apprising the aspiring students of its more than 100 academic programs, many of them relating to the country’s socio-economic needs. The last date for the admissions is September 28.The budgetary allocation has recently been increased from Rs 100 to Rs 170 to ensure that financial constrains should not be a hurdle in the educational purists.–INP

Steps afoot to resolve people’s problems: Zaman

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Postal Services Maulana Ameer Zaman has said that steps are afoot to resolve all basic problems of the masses.

He said that under the Prime Minister’s special directives, gas would be supplied to all districts of the province, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday. The Minister said unemployed youth of the province would be provided job opportunities in the federal departments.–APP