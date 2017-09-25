Islamabad - Scarcity of potable water in Islamabad Capital Territory owing to the negligence of the concerned authorities would create the problems for the residents.

Ever increasing population, development of new sectors, less rainfall, depletion of water reservoirs and Non-development of new water reserves were the key challenges for constantly depleting potable water in the capital, an official of Capital Development Authority (CDA) told APP.

Considering the seriousness of the issue the government has started the appropriate action and introduced major steps to prolong the usage of available water, drawl of water has been reduced, he further informed.

He stated that the defective tube wells, leaking lines, connections, tankers etc. were also being repaired on war-footing to tackle the situation. He further informed that CDA was working on a sustainable source of water by bringing water from Indus River at Tarbella in different phases to address the issue. First Phase of the project was likely to be completed in four years and shall bring 200 MGD from Indus River.

The official further informed that The Metropolitan Cooperation Islamabad (MCI) has installed thirty-seven (37) Filtration Plants in ICT to ensure the provision of safe drinking water for the natives.

He further informed that Rs20.830 million was allocated for the operation and maintenance of the Filtration Plants during the last fiscal year 2016-17. The official shared that the capacity of water storage in Simly Dam Reservoir is decreasing due to silting. The useable storage capacity has been decreased by only 7 per cent, he added.

Sedimentation silting in impounded reservoirs is a natural phenomenon which cannot be stopped completely, however, the authority has taken few steps to address these issues including adopting watershed management practices in the catchment area, tree plantation drive, increasing vegetative cover, construction of check dams etc.