Islamabad - National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH) division has started work on creating the first-ever directory of Calligraphers from across the country to promote their artistic endeavours and give them recognition at national and international level.

The initiative aims to give recognition to the Calligraphers and give them the chance to participate in the national and international level exhibitions, competitions, seminars and training courses to excel in their field. “Calligraphy, which has always been a picture of neglect, is being given importance at the government level for the first time”, said a prominent Calligrapher, Wasil Shahid is assisting the division in collecting details of the Calligraphers across the country.

Talking to APP, he said, “Calligraphy is an Islamic art which originated from the revelation of Holy Quran. There are countless calligraphers who have outstanding contributions but remain unrecognized. This is a good initiative.” He informed that the directory will have all the personal information and professional details of the Calligraphers along with their pictures. He said the division would reach all the Calligraphers of the country through the mediums of advertisements and social media.

The announcements of establishing first-ever Institute of Calligraphers in capital and creating directory of Calligraphers were made by Advisor to Prime Minister on NHLH, Irfan Siddiqui during the four-day International Calligraphy Exhibition held last month.