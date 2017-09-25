Islamabad - The country has witnessed a decline in terror incident with each passing year owning to persistent efforts of the government in implementing the National Action Plan (NAP).

The operation against terrorism has reduced the space for terrorists as the situation has considerably improved and this fact is recognised across the length and breadth of the country. But unfortunately, it has not been acknowledged the way it should be at the international level as the mantra of’do more’ has not stopped despite massive efforts by the security forces to decimate the terrorists.

When present government took over in 2013, five to six bomb explosions were taking place every day but a collective approach of government and armed forces against terrorism, such incidents have now reduced.

Pakistan is among the nations which have a success story against terrorism as efforts and sacrifices of army and security agencies have helped decrease terrorism activities especially in last many years.

A United States Country report has revealed that 45 per cent decrease has been witnessed in incidents of terrorism in Pakistan, 39 per cent reduction in deaths related to terrorism and 53 per cent reduction in injured cases related to terrorism as compared to last year. The situation has further improved in the last six months of this year.

The latest data regarding implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) has revealed that so far more than 1,808 terrorists have been killed and 5,611 arrested.

Under NAP 122,772 combing operations were carried out while 142,335 suspects were arrested. Besides conducting 2,012,765 Stop and Search Operations, around 4,230 Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) were carried out while 119,794 calls were received at Helpline 1717. Some 483 executions had been carried out under the NAP.

In order to establish Special Trial Courts, 11 courts have been notified while funds had been provided for NACTA with the allotment of premises for it. Joint Intelligence Directorate (JID) has also been established while around 388 cases have already been transferred to Special Trial Courts.

Similarly, in order to curb terrorist financing 498, First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered under Hawala Hundi (FIA) and 692 accused were arrested. As part of Anti-Money Laundering measures, the authorities concerned registered 230 FIRs and captured 341 persons while 126 accounts belonging to banned organizations with accumulated deposits of over Rs one billion have been frozen. This by any standard is not a mean achievement which needs acknowledgement at the international level.

Proscribed organizations had been categorized. The number of proscribed organizations is 65 and some are under observation. The actions taken against Proscribed Persons included passport embargo, freezing of bank accounts and ban on financial support and services by financial institutions. Regarding religious persecution, data had been collected from different sources to prepare proposals for policymakers.

On the issue of glorification of terrorists a strict implementation was being made through Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Any violation was instantly reported to the quarters concerned and action was taken.

Again thanks to collective approach, 69 per cent decrease had been registered in incidents of target killing, 50 per cent in murders, 80 per cent of incidents of terrorism and 30 per cent in robberies after the start of Karachi operation. Regarding registration and regulation of `Madaris’, two separate Registration and Data forms for Madaris have been developed in consultation with Itehad-e-Tanzimul Madaris Pakistan (ITMP).

The implementation would start soon. The data further revealed that incidents of sectarian terrorism are also decreasing with each passing year and the number of such incidents has reached 37 in 2016. In the year 2011, the number of sectarian terrorism incidents was 70, 185 in 2012, 127 in 2013, 176 in 2014 and 79 in 2015. The authorities also blocked 937 Uniform Resource Locators (URLs) and 10 websites of Proscribed Organizations (POs) as part of measures adopted under National Action Plan (NAP) against abuse of Internet and Social Media. Around 98.3 million mobile phone SIMs have been blocked to dismantle communication networks of terrorists. Biometric verification system is in place.

With regard to resolving the issue of Afghan Refugee, Federal Cabinet approved Repatriation and Management Policy and December 31 has been set a deadline for return of registered Afghan refugees.

Tripartite Agreement for voluntary repatriation has been extended for one more year. Ministry of SAFRON in consultation with NADRA also finalized and Operational Plan for documentation of unregistered Afghan refugees. Draft National Refugee Law has been developed and shared with relevant stakeholders. Federal Cabinet had approved in principle recommendations of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) reforms committee.

NACTA has developed recommendations for Revamping of Criminal Justice System, its implementation plan along with responsibilities, timelines and cost elements.