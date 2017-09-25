Islamabad - The Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) has launched a survey to check the number of private schools, tuition and day care centres located in the federal capital.

“After learning of the actual number of the institutions, they would be registered,” said Chairman PEIRA Hasnat Ahmad Qureshi on Sunday.

In an exclusive talk with APP, he said as many as 1200 schools of the federal capital had already been registered in PEIRA, while others would be registered within a month. The unregistered institutions would be considered illegal and legal action would be taken against them. The private schools, tuition and day care centres, operating in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) were bound to register themselves in PEIRA as they were in the jurisdiction of the authority, he added.

For the survey, he said PEIRA had hired two employees on daily wages for three months while two had been taken from the FDE and were provided transportation for the purpose. The process of registration fee of PEIRA for the primary, middle, metric, intermediate (O and A level) was different.

The institutions that were charging high fees from students would be charged more registration fee, than those charging less from students, he added.