Islamabad - The implementation status of the project which aims to transform 32 public educational institutions across the country into Smart Schools is in doldrums after certain administrative changes in the relevant ministry. The project was conceived and launched by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms last year.

“The task of implementing this project was given to Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD). However, the project remains only on paper and no practical work has been started by the division”, revealed an official source in CADD.

The project, as a part of Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme, was one of the major steps towards first goal of Vision 2025, i.e. Human and Social Capital.

“Lack of will on part of the concerned authorities after administrative changes is the only reason behind delay in implementation of this project”, the source said while talking to APP.

The project was supposed to transform 32 schools, 24 from Islamabad Capital territory and eight from provinces, into Smart schools by introducing blended learning approach through the use of modern technology.

The project centred on employing technology to improve learning outcomes of students and improve their chances of a better livelihood. It was a big step towards revolutionizing the education system by promoting creativity and innovation among students, the source said.

The project also included training of teachers and principals of the relevant institutions under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), with the help of private sector, regarding use of modern equipment and latest teaching methodologies.

The project to be assigned to the students under this initiative was premised around the modern concept of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics).

Titled “Establishment of Smart Schools in ICT”, it was approved by Central Development Working Party forum at a cost of Rs.630.944 million. Authorization and Administration approval has already been issued.

An amount of Rs.200.000 million has been allocated for the said project by the PSDP for the Current Financial Year 2016-17.