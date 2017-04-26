rawalpindi - The second phase of 6th population census started in Rawalpindi district on Tuesday amid tight security measures.

As many as 2300 enumerators started collecting houses data in the district.

Rawalpindi district has been segregated into 10 parts including Rawalpindi city, Rawalpindi Cantt, Murree, Murree Cantt, Taxila Cantt, Gujar Khan, Kallar Syedan, Kahuta, Wah Cantt and Kotli Sattiyan, an official of district government told The Nation. As many as 4,509 blocks and 553 circles have further been formed and a total of 2300 enumerators will perform duties, he said.

While talking to media men on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Nazia Sudhan said that the survey to mark the houses would be stretched from April 25 to April 27 likewise population census would be carried out from April 28 to May 9. The staff is supposed to return all documents to concerned authorities by May 9 and will get new documents by May 10, she added.

She further shared that population and housing census would be completed stepwise in Rawalpindi till May 25. She said that the designated enumerators would visit door-to-door to gather required information as police personnel and Pak Army personnel had been appointed for their security.

On this occasion, Nazia Pervin Shudhan appealed the people to cooperate with the census teams in order to play their part to make this exercise productive and successful in all respect.

“We are performing duties on our own vehicles as government did not provide us transport,” said an enumerator. He that government provided adequate security to him in the field.