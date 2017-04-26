rawalpindi - The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Prisons, Mian Farooq Nazir has performed annual inspection at Adiala Jail here on Tuesday.

He was flanked by AIG Sheikh Muhammad Ikram, Superintendent of Adiala Jail Saeed Ullah Gondal, Senior Medical Officer Anjum Gulzar and other officers and staffers of the jail. IG Prisons, Mian Farooq Nazir also visited various parts of jail including women, juvenile wards, kitchen of inmates, jail factory, and barracks of prisoners, death punishment circles, TEVTA centre and high security barracks.

He also interacted with the inmates, listened to their problems and ordered the superintendent to resolve their issues immediately.

The IG also ordered shifting three females and a male inmate to other jails of the division besides instructing the superintendent to provide adequate health facilities to ailing prisoners in jail hospital.

He also asked the jail administration to place ice box at different places to keep the prisoners safe from heat stroke in summer. He said the government would soon release funds for construction of 28 family quarters, family rooms, firing range and ward line. A smart contingent of Prison Department police presented a guard of honour to Mian Farooq Nazir upon his arrival. Later, the IGP distributed cash prizes among the prison department officials who took part in general parade, kit parade and other sanitary workers. IGP also gave away gifts among juvenile prisoners.