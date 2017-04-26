islamabad - A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has been formed to recover the British national of Pakistani origin who was kidnapped from Sirka Village of Hazro, sources disclosed to The Nation on Tuesday.

The 12-member JIT was formed in wake of kidnapping of a UK national Shehzad, son of Daraz from Sirka village of Hazro, sources added. District Police Officer (DPO) Attock, Zahid Nawaz Marwat will head the JIT while seven members from technical team and four members of investigation department will also assist the DPO to find whereabouts of the abducted British national, they said.

According to sources, a top boss of Rawalpindi police, while taking strict notice of kidnapping of the UK has formed the JIT to recover the abducted person besides arresting the kidnappers.

The JIT has started its work and collected mobile data of criminals who might be involved in the heinous crime, they said.

Earlier, Daraz, the father of the missing man, appeared before Police Station (PS) Rangu (district Attock) and lodged a complaint stating that some six armed robbers stormed into his house at Sirka Village on April 20, 2017 at 2am and made the entire family members hostage at gunpoint. He mentioned the robbers robbed gold ornaments, cash and also kidnapped his UK returned son Shahzad. He requested the police to register case against kidnappers and recover his missing son. Taking action, PS Rangu officials have registered a robbery and kidnapping case against the unknown culprits and started investigation. However, police are clueless about the whereabouts of the missing man.

Talking to The Nation, SHO PS Rangu Sub Inspector (SI) Muhammad Nawaz confirmed that JIT was formed to recover the abducted UK national. He said JIT obtained mobile data of all the suspects to trace the kidnappers.

On the other hand, a high level security meeting was held in office of 10 Corps Commander Rawalpindi with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja and City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi in attendance. During the meeting, the performance and success of law enforcement agencies including Pakistan Army and the Rangers regarding National Action Plan and Operation Raddul Fasaad was reviewed. Similarly, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (Retd) Usman Khattak spoke with the RPOs of the province including RPO Rawalpindi Region through video link and devised comprehensive security plan for ongoing Population Consensus 2017 and for Ramazan-ul-Mubarak. The video link conference was also attended by SSP (Operations) Irfan Tariq Khan and SSP RIB Malik Sikandar Hayyat who briefed IGP about law and order situation in the region.