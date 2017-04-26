islamabad - The federal government Tuesday appointed Flight Lieutenant (Retd) Muhammad Khalid Khattak as Inspector General Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on regular basis.

According to the Establishment Division’s notification, “Khalid Khattak, a BS-20 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, previously serving as Inspector General, ICT Police on current charge basis, was posted as Inspector General ICT Police, under the Interior Division, on regular basis, in his own pay and scale with immediate effect and until further orders.”

Government handed over the acting charge of IG ICT Police to Khattak after removal of the outgoing IGP Tahir Masood Yasin last month.

Federal government had removed three IGPs of federal capital due to the tussle with interior minister on departmental matters.

Earlier, Tariq Masood Yasin had been appointed as IGP Islamabad on the recommendation of Interior minister but he could not perform more than a year.

The government had already punished the two most senior police officers of federal capital police including former IG Aftab Cheema, and Senior Superintendent Police, Muhammad Ali Nekokara over charges of disobeying orders of Federal Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan during Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf and Pakistan Awami Tahreek sit-ins in Islamabad in 2013.

The Prime Minister appointed Aftab Cheema as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and issued the notification of dismissal from services of Naekokara.

On the other hand, the services of two PSP officers of Grade-19, including Ahmed Arslan Malik and Khurram Shahzad Haider have been placed at the disposal of Government of Punjab.