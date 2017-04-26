rawalpindi - Chairperson Peace and Culture Organisation, Mushaal Mullick has an exhibition held in connection with the ‘Chief Minister Talent Hunt Program’ here at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) on Tuesday.

On the occasion, RAC Resident Director, Waqar Ahmed and former RD Naheed Manzoor were also present who received the chief guest Mishal Malik, the wife of Kashmiri freedom fighter Yasin Malik.

In her welcome addressing, Naheed Manzoor said that Mushaal is playing active role for highlighting Kashmir issue. Waqar Ahmed also briefed the chief guest about the Chief Minister Talent Hunt Program.

In the painting competition, the Chairperson Peace and Culture, Mushal Mullick stressed the artists to highlight Kashmir issue through art and culture.

She said that success of CPEC also depends on resolving of Kashmir issue adding that Kashmir will be a part of Pakistan very soon. She congratulated the winners of the competition.

On the occasion, top three artists were given cash rewards of Rs 150,000, Rs100, 000 and Rs75, 000 respectively. Encouragement reward of Rs 10,000 each was given to 10 artists of Rawalpindi region.

Earlier, the competitors were given a portrait of Ustad Allah Bux to paint on the canvas provided by this council. Top three artists will take part in the provincial level competition to be held in Lahore. Shields were given to all participants of the competition. Asma Bibi got first position; Sonam Nawaz secured second position while Shumaila got third position. Ten awards of encouragement were given to Asher Masih, Numaira Javed, Wahaj Ahmed, Aleena Azhar, Anum Akram, Asifa Jabeen, Sadia Naurin, Sania Imtiaz, Fatima Naveed and Tayyaba Hassan.