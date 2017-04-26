wah cantt - National Highways and Motorway Police N-5 North Zone arranged a road safety seminar on the topic of ‘NH&MP and Academia together for Safer Roads’ at COMSATS Institute Wah Cantt.

On Tuesday, DIG N-5 North Zone, Abbas Ahsan was the chief guest of the event. Director COMSATS, Brig Tayab Akram, people from different walks of life, students, journalists and faculty members of the institution participated in the road safety seminar.

While addressing the participant of the ceremony, DIG North Abbas Ahsan said that the road traffic safety is essential for progressive move and prosperity and it plays a vital role in the evolution of sublime transportation system in the developed countries.

DIG said, “We should have to extend the road safety education to maximum number of people to control road crashes.” He said that road users must get driving licenses before driving.

While addressing the participants, he informed that Highway Code Book, which contains all the traffic safety rules and messages, would be provided to the road users to enhance their knowledge regarding traffic rules.

At the end, he stressed upon the participants to use safety and quality helmets while riding two-wheeler, as traffic laws are for your own safety. Such activities would be arranged in future to educate and motivate the general public regarding the importance of road safety.