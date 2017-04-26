islamabad - The Building Control Section (BCS) of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday again sealed Sir Syed Memorial Society building in Sector G-5 of the capital for non-conforming use of the premises and violation of rules and regulations.

A team of the authority sealed the main gate of ‘Centre for Advance Studies in Engineering’ early in the morning. According to the CDA officials, Sir Syed Memorial Society was allotted a plot for library and literary purposes where it started commercial activities in the form of university which is violation of the rules.

The complex was allotted land to construct an auditorium, a library, a reading room and a museum. Instead, fully-fledged university by the name of ‘Centre for Advanced Studies in Engineering (Case)’ was established on the premises. Another private organisation known as ‘CARE’ was running its offices on the premises.

The premises have been sealed on account of persistent non-conforming use.

The officials said that the administration of the society was repeatedly asked to end non-conforming use of the premises, but they did not pay heed to the authority’s instructions. The BCS had in January this year also sealed the premises for the same reasons but on court orders, it was de-sealed.