Islamabad - The new education policy has given a significant role to the Arabic language linking it with the subject of Islamiyat, an official said.

The provision has been made in the newly framed National Education Policy 2017. The policy has not been made public but it will be tabled in the Parliament this year for discussion and approval.

The official informed The Nation that draft of the new education policy, in its provisions regarding Islamic education, includes the Arabic language as compulsory part and it will be integrated with Islamiyat from Middle to Higher Secondary level to enable the students to understand the Holy Quran.

Parts of the policy available with The Nation also states, “Arabic as elective subject shall be offered properly at Secondary and Higher Secondary level with Arabic literature and grammar in its course to enable the learners to have command in the language.”

The official said that for the proper implementation of the policy regarding the introduction of Arabic language, qualified teachers will also be hired in the institutions.

“The teachers will be appointed for teaching Arabic, Islamiyat and Tajweed-o-Qirat and pre-service and post-service training in the relevant subject shall be arranged to update their knowledge and teaching experience,” said the official.

As per policy draft, the curriculum in Islamiyat, Arabic and Moral Education of the public sector will be adopted by the private institutions for uniformity in the society.

The official told The Nation that government would also take measures to provide opportunities by offering scholarships to students seeking higher education in Arabic and Islamiyat in the country and abroad.

The draft also states, “The concept of Muslim Ummah and universal brotherhood will be promoted through curriculum and textbooks”.

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has played a key role in framing the new education policy and to implement it in the entire country as the same syllabus could be taught in every province of the country.

The policy also states, “Islamiyat (compulsory) from classes III to XII will comprise Al-Quran (Nazirah of 30 Paras, Hifz of some selected Ayat and short Suras, translation of about 300 Ayat and Masnoon Dua, Hadith, Imaniyat, Ibadat, Seerat, Good Behaviour, Haqooqullah, Huqooqqul-Ibad, Day to day problems and their solutions in Islam and prominent personalities of Islam.”

The official informed The Nation that non-Muslim students will not be required to read lessons on Islam in Early Childhood Education (ECE) and I to II classes.

He said the Non-Muslim students will be offered Ethics as replacement of Islamiyat from Grade III to XII.

He said Islamic teaching’s practical aspects will be the focus of the new policy to ensure the development of Muslim students’ on Islamic lines especially “Taleem Tarbiyya and Tazkiya.”

The government will also provide platforms to promote research in Islamic teachings particularly at higher education level and will be shared at international level.

The subject of Islamiyat will be introduced as a compulsory subject from Grade II to Intermediate classes extending up to graduation in all general and professional institutions as in the past. However, for ECE and classes I to II, it will be integrated with other subjects including Urdu textbook.

The official said that while drafting the policy of Islamic education, the government observed that Arabic was not considered as a compulsory subject properly in the curriculum and textbooks, and same was the situation regarding teachers, as no qualified teachers were available for teaching Arabic and moral education.

The policy analyzed that Arabic was offered as a compulsory subject in the early 80s at the Middle level and then as an elective subject from Middle to Higher Secondary level.

The curriculum in all subjects was developed and reviewed from time-to-time and lastly during 2006. However, the core components of Al-Quran, Hadith were deleted in the 2006 curriculum.