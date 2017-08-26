Islamabad - Bahria University in collaboration with Valparaiso University, USA conducted a summer school program on the topic Research Data Management in Psychology.

The summer schools programme has provided an opportunity about the utility of statistical analysis specifically in the field of psychology, a news release said on Friday. The lead resource person for the program was Dr David Rowland from Valparaiso University, USA.

He received his PhD from University of Chicago in psychology. During his academic and professional career, he held appointments as Executive Director Institutional Innovation, Associate Professor and Dean of Graduate School.

In his various roles, he has spearheaded efforts towards internationalizing programs and student populations, the fringing partnership with government agencies and institution of higher education. He has also served as editor of various research journals. The Summer School program at Bahria University provided students and academic scholars with practical information about developing research programs and eventually getting published. Along with Dr David, Dr Zainab Zadeh, Dean Professional

Psychology Bahria University, Dr Uzma Masroor HOD Psychology and Amira Amjad, Senior Lecturer BU Islamabad Campus also provided facilitation and inspiration to participants. Topics including selecting statistics, using statistics, designing are search program; writing and getting published were covered during the programme.