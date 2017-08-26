Islamabad - The recently-formed Illegal Connection Dismantling Unit (ICDU) of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), in the ongoing campaign against illegal suction pumps on water and gas supply lines, has spotted the equipment from the houses of SP ICT Zubair Hashmi, another police officer Saqib Sultan Mehmood and 10 other federal government officers residing in sector G-6 of the capital.

However, sources in the local police said that the seized water suction pump was immediately returned to SP Zubair Hashmi on the orders of Syed Hassan Rizvi, Chief Complaint Officer/DD Enforcement, and also the focal person in the ongoing campaign against the unlawful activity.

On the other hand, the sources said that CDA team skipped the houses of other high-ranking police officers serving in ICT and well-connected government officials in Sector G-6, as the pressure started mounting on the team for adopting a lenient view in certain cases.

According to the sources in the CDA, illegal motors were confiscated by the CDA team from the house of SP ICT Zubair Hashmi (House 112-G, new 38-G, Luqman Hakeem Road, G-6/3), another police officer Saqib Sultan Mahmood (102-G, new 4-G, street 1, G-6/3), Zia Mehmoob, Director Federal Tax Ombudsman Sectt (105-G, new 52-G, Luqman Hakeem Road, Sector G-6/3), Abdul Hameed Bulgari, Director Ministry of Finance (11-G, new 40-G, Luqman Hakeem Road, G-6/3, Dr Nasreen Kausar, Associate Professor FDE (115-G, new 32-G, Luqman Hakeem Road G-6/3), Dr Asif Irfan, DS PM Office (94-G, new 1-G, street 2, G-6/3), Raja Zahid Pervaiz, DS AJK Council Sectt (92-G, new 16-G, street 1, G-6/3), Khayad Zad Gul, DS Ministry of Housing and Works (86-G, new 4-G, street 3, G-6/3), Shaukat Ayub, Assistant Professor IMCB F-7/3 (49-F, street 4, G-6/3), Muhammad Waqas Ayub, Stenographer Ministry of Health (56-F, street 4, G-6/3), Rana Jawad Johar (House 234-C, Gali 5, G-6/2) and Abdul Rehman (House 210-C, Gali 5, G-6/2). However, according to the CDA officials, nothing was found illegal from these houses as far as electricity and Sui-gas status is concerned.

The campaign for removing illegally installed water pumps and motors from water supply lines and compressors on gas supply lines was started on Wednesday on the directions of Islamabad High Court. The IHC had directed for a committee to be constituted to remove illegal suction pumps. The field operation is headed by Ammad-ud-Din Muhammad, Additional Director Emergency and Disaster Management Unit, CDA who is a non-technical person in the instant campaign and has nothing to do with engineering technicalities. The members of the team include Special Magistrate CDA, Area Magistrate ICTA, DD Maintenance CDA, and officers of Enforcement Directorate, Water Supply Directorate, along with technical teams aided by the local police.

The sources said that the team unearthed 12 illegal motors on August 23, the first day of the campaign; five on the second day of the campaign and nil on the third day of the campaign as the team was pressurized to be lenient. They said the team also skipped the houses of senior police officers serving in ICT i.e. Waqar Chohan and Mir Waiz and other senior CDA officers as Hassan Shah, DD Maintenance who also resides in the same sector. They said the local police who accompanied the CDA team during the campaign continued informing it about the houses of their bosses and urged to skip it. The team has so far combed 150-166 houses in sector G-6/3 and G-6/4 (category F & G government accommodations), confiscating thereby 17 illegal water motors installed by the occupants in three working days. Director Water Supply and Director Maintenance CDA are directly supervising the campaign.

When contacted, Syed Hassan Rizvi, Focal Person for the campaign showed ignorance about the seizure of motor from the house of the SP Zubair Hashmi and ordering the CDA staff to return it to the police officer. He said he is just a coordinator in the campaign and does not go in the field. The campaign will be continued until mid-September, 2017.