Islamabad - The Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb yesterday said that a Film and Broadcasting Policy will be announced within a fortnight to help promote the soft image of Pakistan.

She was inaugurating the International Calligraphy Exhibition in Islamabad on Friday as part of the celebrations of 70 years of Independence.

The minister said that a film festival will also be held next month where local and foreign films will be exhibited.

She said that Pakistan is a peace-loving country but regretted that its image has been affected by the menace of terrorism and there is dire need to highlight Pakistan’s soft image through activities like calligraphy exhibition.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the objective of the exhibition is to showcase the rich culture, art, heritage and history of the country.

Adviser to Prime Minister Irfan Siddiqui gave background of the international calligraphy exhibition and said it will go a long way in portraying soft image of the country.

The four-day calligraphy exhibition is being organised in collaboration with Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. Besides Pakistan, art pieces from Morocco, Iran, Turkey, Syria, Palestine, Iraq, Tunisia, Indonesia, Bosnia Herzegovina, Spain, Britain, Thailand, Sudan and Jordan are also on display.

Later, talking to media Marriyum Aurangzeb said according to the constitution of the country there should be sovereignty of the people. She said vote of people should be respected.