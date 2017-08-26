Girl raped in Gujar Khan

RAWALPINDI: Police have booked two men for sexually assaulting a girl within the limits of Police Station (PS) Gujar Khan, reliable sources disclosed to The Nation on Friday.

Police have registered case against two alleged rapists named Waqas and Wasif under section 376 of PPC on complaint of the victim (BZ) and have begun efforts to arrest them, they said.

According to sources, a girl appeared before PS Gujar Khan and lodged a complaint with the police. She stated that her father was a transporter who usually left the house early morning to earn for the family.

She recounted that while closing the gate of her house after departure of her father one morning; two men barged in and dragged her to a room where they raped her several times. They then started blackmailing her. The victim added that she also got pregnant. Police have lodged the complaint and started investigation. SHO PS Gujar Khan Nadim Zafar, when contacted, confirmed that the girl was raped by two men and that police are looking for the accused.–Staff Reporter

ANF nets 20 drug peddlers

RAWALPINDI: The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), on Friday, claimed to have arrested 20 drug peddlers including a woman smuggler involved in supplying narcotics in educational institutions in various parts of the country.

The ANF has also recovered 6.4 kg drugs from the possession of the drug peddlers. Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigation is on. “During the ongoing special counternarcotics drive, ANF has arrested 20 persons including a lady involved in supply of drugs to students,” he said. He added that the seized drugs included 6.3 kg hashish and 26 gram Ice. The value of the recovered drugs is around 7 million in the international market.–Staff Reporter

Weapons seized in search operation

RAWALPINDI: A search operation has been carried out by the Rangers and the police within the limits of Police Station (PS) RA Bazaar on Friday.

Weapons and alcohol have been recovered and two suspects have been held, informed sources. The suspects have been shifted to police station for further investigation

According to sources, Rangers and police conducted a door to door search operation in Jahan Mera area of PS RA Bazaar and checked 160 houses.

The LEAs have also interrogated several individuals and collected their data. They reported that the LEAs took two persons into custody after recovering a 30 bore pistol containing 36 bullets and a bottle of wine. Cases have been registered against the accused while further investigation is on, they said.–Staff Reporter

Man held with pistol at airport

RAWALPINDI - Airports Security Force (ASF) has held a passenger at Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport (BBIIAP) after recovering a 9mm pistol and 25 bullets from his luggage. The passenger, identified as Zahid Islam, had to fly to USA via Istanbul in flight number TK-711. The accused was handed over to airport police where a case has been registered against him. Staff reporter