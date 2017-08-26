Rawalpindi - A prisoner whose ear was chopped with a blunt weapon by a gangster in Adiala Jail is said to have been tortured mercilessly in the presence of many inmates, reliable sources told The Nation on Friday.

The notorious gangster Nikko, said to be active member of a land grabbing gang of Taji Khokhar, stripped off the clothes of Muhammad Umair Tawakli and tied him with ropes in the barrack during the night of 17 and 18 August 2017, sources said. They added that Nikko along with his other gang members disgraced the inmate in front of many.

“In the morning, the two accomplices of Nikko overwhelmed Umair while Nikko cut his ear with a steel cutter,” sources said. They claimed that the jail administration has been pushing the crime committed by Nikko under the carpet apparently after taking bribe.

However, DIG Prisons Rawalpindi Region Shahid Salim Baig, when contacted, said he had received similar information that the inmate was stripped off his clothes before torture in the cell. He reported to have visited the cell and interviewed more than 46 eyewitnesses. However, none of them confessed that Umair was naked before being tortured by the three inmates. He said a case has been registered against the three prisoners named Nauman Mushtaq, Zeeshan Mehmood and Amir Shehzad and that further investigation is on. DIG added that all the prisoners were shifted to other cells in the jail. “The reason behind the bloody clash was that Umair used offensive language against sister of an inmate,” he said in response to a question.