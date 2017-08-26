Islamabad - Roots International Schools Muzaffarabad hosted its High Achievers Ceremony and Students Recognition Day at the River View Campus, Muzaffarabad on August 24th 2017.

Despite the unexpected weather condition and heavy rain, more than 500 people arrived on the occasion including families, teachers and the RIS management to celebrate the remarkable achievements of its students.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan appeared as the chief guest and AJK Education Minister, Barrister Iftikhar Gillani, Minister of Health and Finance Dr Najib Naqi and the Member of Legislative Assembly Dr Mustafa Bashir Abbasi graced this auspicious occasion as the guest of honors. After the national anthem, Qirat and patriotic speech from the Chief Executive RIS Walid Mushtaq, the audience took a virtual tour of the Roots International Schools, Pakistan.

RIS Muzaffarabad kept true to its long standing tradition of delighting parents, rewarding excellence and encouraging students to deliver their performances with poise and confidence. Flattering costumes, well-rehearsed dialogue, sky-high levels of energy, and enthusiastic students performing on stage captivated the audience and the chief guest of the evening. The students from O-level, IGCSE–III and A-level received graduation certificates, while medals and shields were awarded by the chief guest and guests of honor to the distinction holders. The students also gave their perspectives and shared wonderful experience and learning opportunities at RIS. In her welcome address, Regional Director North Almah Gillani congratulated the high achievers, thanked the parents for their continued support and expressed her appreciation for the teachers’ ceaseless commitment.

The chief guest, Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir acknowledged Roots International School’s services in the field of education and urged the students to continue working hard for themselves and for their nation. He presented awards to distinction-holders and congratulated RIS and all the students and their parents.

CEO Roots International Schools, Walid Mushtaq congratulated the students saying that before the students stretch a lifetime of adventure and opportunity. They must look back with fondness and happy memories but always look forward with strength and determination. Students presented cultural and global unity performances and gave their perspective on the role of institute in their lives. Upon the conclusion of award ceremony Walid Mushtaq addressed the gathering saying, “Roots International schools places high value on the education of our youth, and that expectation serves as a catalyst for student success in a rigorous learning environment.”