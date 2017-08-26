Islamabad - Roots Millennium Schools Pakistan has been selected as a Microsoft Showcase School by one of the largest IT company in the world Microsoft, for its excellence in transforming its learning environment to deliver more personalized education to students, using mobile and cloud technology to better prepare students for success in the workplace.

As part of an exclusive community of close to 100 premier schools from around the world, Roots Millennium Schools has chosen to be the Showcase School in recognition of recent pioneering efforts and innovation to rethink teaching, learning, and assessment and drive deep 21st century competencies for students. Roots Millennium Schools has privileged to be at the top in Microsoft Showcase schools list in Pakistan with unique honor of 27 Innovative Educators Experts selected for the year 2017-2018 by Microsoft.

Microsoft Showcase Schools are a global community of schools engaged in the digital transformation to improve teaching and learning. Showcase Schools create immersive and inclusive experiences that inspire lifelong learning, stimulating the development of essential life skills so students are empowered to achieve more.

Roots Millennium Schools ICT leadership team is part of a professional community that amplifies the use of technology to drive school-wide transformation and efficiencies. Microsoft Showcase Schools emphasize personalized learning for their students through the use of 1:1 learning devices and learning with current technology such as Office 365 Education, Office Mix, OneNote, Skype, Minecraft, and more.

We are so excited we’ve learned and accomplished in our collaboration with Microsoft to transform what learning can look like with digital resources on-hand,” said Chief Executive Roots Millennium Schools Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI. He added, “We look forward to sharing our experiences with other schools in our community and to continue finding innovative ways to equip our students with the proper tools needed to prepare students for future careers.”

“Microsoft Showcase Schools are incredible because their leaders and students understand so clearly that it’s about the learning, not the technology,” said Mark Sparvell, a Global lead of the Showcase Schools. He said, “What makes Showcase School so impactful is the opportunity for educators to learn from one another and explore transforming leading and learning by providing more personalized education to students, empowering them to achieve more.”

