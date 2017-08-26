Rawalpindi - The heavy rain that started in the wee hours of Friday wreaked havoc on the city’s ill-maintained sewerage system and inundated major arteries and low-lying areas.

The water level in Nullah Leh was recorded up to 17-feet compelling the Water and Sanitation Agency and district administration to issue warnings to the residents living along the bank of Nullah Leh to migrate to safe places. Pakistan Army was also called in the city to handle any sort of emergency. Army Jawans were stationed in Gawalmandi, Murree Road and other areas. The entire communication system was disrupted due to heavy rain and WAPDA suspended the electricity supply to many areas.

Sanitary workers of WASA, under the supervision of Managing Director (MD) Raja Shaukat and Umar Farooq, remained busy in pumping water with machines from different areas of the city. Reportedly, the walls of many houses also collapsed in the areas of Dhoke Hassu, Gulistan-e-Fatima Colony and its suburbs but no causality was reported.

The wagon drivers, motorists, motorcyclists parked their vehicles on safer places and took shelter in the buildings. The people on way to their offices trapped in the accumulated water on roads. The passers-by also suffered badly as it had become difficult for them to walk from one place to another when the rainwater accumulated on roads.

According to Met Office, Rawalpindi received 85mm rain. Similarly, the rainfall was recorded in Saidpur 23mm, PMD 38mm, RAMC 86mm, Chaklala 68mm, Golra 51mm, Bokra 85mm and Basin Mean 44.4mm.

As per details, a heavy rain leashed out the city and Cantt and Garrison on Friday midnight.

The sewerage system and small nullahs in the city and Cantt areas got chocked exposing the poor performance of civic bodies of the government and cantonment boards. Rain water gushed out flooding several houses and shops in the areas of Bohar Bazaar, Moti Bazaar, Sadiqabad, Javed Colony, Arya Mohala, Chandni Chowk, Dhoke Hassu, Dhoke Elahi Bux, Nadim Colony, Commercial Market, Jamia Masjid Road, Murree Road, Adra Mohala, Mall Road, Lane 4 of Westridge, Adiala Road, Dhoke Jumma and other localities. Meanwhile, rain water also flooded Dengue Wards of Holy Family Hospital (HFH) and International Arrival and Departure of Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport (BBIIAP) while exposing the performance of the district government and the authorities. People could be seen while pumping out water with help of baskets, tubs and other pots to save their households.

Abdul Faiz, a resident of Shakrial, said the civic bodies have not dredged the nullahs properly owing to which they were choked after heavy rain and water inundated his house. WASA spokesperson Umar said that heavy rain lashed the city and WASA have moved machinery to rain affected areas for pumping out the water from roads and streets. He claimed that water level was recorded 8-feet at Katarian whereas 12-feet at Gawalmandi.