islamabad - Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz said that Islam teaches us the lesson of harmony, brotherhood and tolerance.

He said, “It is an honour for me that I am leading two of the organizations which are living example of interfaith harmony and tolerance.”

Christian community has played a pivotal role in the development of Islamabad and their services in this regard are remarkable.

Sheikh Anser Aziz has expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized by Lok Virsa in connection with Christmas celebrations here on Sunday.

The ceremony was participated by the Director Lok Virsa and a large number of Christian employees.

The mayor said that welfare of Christian community of the city is among our priorities. He said that Christian employees of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and CDA are being provided facilities in the same manner as the Muslim employees.

In this connection, a bonus equal to one basic pay in addition to the advance pay of the month is paid to the non-Muslim employees on their religious festivals.

Furthermore, CDA has also allocated four kanals plot to the Christian community for construction of church, to make them enable to perform their religious services freely, he added.

He said, “The month of December has its unique importance for us because founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born in this month.”

He said that Lok Virsa has played a remarkable role in preservation and flourishing the rich culture of the country. He said that concerned formations have been directed to device comprehensive plan to address genuine issues of the Lok Virsa which could be addressed at the earliest.