Islamabad-The Christian community on Sunday celebrated Christmas to mark the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ (AS).

The Christians community in the country celebrated their religious festival with traditional enthusiasm. Special services were held in churches across the country. Special prayers will be offered for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

This year, a special Christmas Peace Train has been launched by Railways Ministry to express solidarity with the Christian community. Strict security measures were in place to avoid any untoward incident.

In their message on the occasion of Christmas, President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif say the government is striving to promote interfaith harmony amongst all religions and discourage discrimination on the basis of religion.

The president said the role of Christian community in the progress and prosperity of the country is unforgettable and their patriotism is appreciated.

In his message, the prime minister said the government treats all minority citizens as equal citizens of Pakistan and undertakes to empower them to use their abilities socially, economically and politically for national development.