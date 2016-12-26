islamabad - The demand for coal and firewood has increased in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad as domestic consumers and `Tandoor’ owners have started using these as an alternate source due low pressure of gas.

During the start of winter season, gas pressure creates hurdles for people, specially workforce and students who have to face a lot of problem in morning.

People in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are using coal to beat the chill and the ‘Tandoor’ owners are using firewood as alternate in rush hours.

The purchase of firewood and coal has become an additional burden on people.

Asjad Khan, a domestic consumer told APP that gas pressure had been suddenly dropped low to zero for the last few weeks in many areas of twin cities and people were compelled to use coal to warm them which had increased the price of it. Rizwan Hassan said that due to low gas pressure, it was impossible to cook meal at home so they had to buy it from hotels. The problem starts from 6:00 am to 11:00 am and in the evening from 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm due to which working class and students were facing problems in reaching their offices and schools timely, he added.

Gul Khan, a Tandoor owner, told APP that due to gas low pressure, they had to use firewood to run their business and firewood dealers were charging extra profit which was injustice.