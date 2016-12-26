islamabad - Water supply situation has aggravated in federal capital as the bureaucracy in the CDA is supplying the essential commodity at the places of their liking.

According to locals, F-5 and Red Zone areas, considered to be very important where the offices of the federation as well as the senior officials of bureaucracy are residing have become target of shortage of water supply while priority is being given to F-6 and F-7 sectors.

Residents in F-5 said that at times water is not supplied for almost a week. They said the senior officials of CDA want to give a strong message to the Mayor that they matter a lot in running the affairs of the authority and he should keep them in the loop. The residents have appealed the prime minister to take a serious notice of their difficulties.

Insiders say that the water crisis has surfaced due to mismanagement of Corporation’s administration. They said instead of improving the water supply in different sectors through management, the supply continues in F-6 and F-7 sectors but residential areas in F-5 sector along the red zone are been particularly made the target.

At the same time I-8, I-9, I-10, G-9, 10 and 11 are suffering the same problem and they repeatedly go to the concerned inquiry for supply of water through tankers.