Islamabad-The Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz Sunday said national buildings are valuable assets and their preservation, renovation is not only collective responsibility but also national obligation.

Sheikh Anser who is also Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), expressed these views while visiting Pakistan National Monument on Sunday.

Member Engineering CDA, Director General Environment MCI and officers of other relevant formations were also present on the occasion.

Sheikh Anser Aziz visited different parts of the monument and directed the concerned formations to remove wild bushes and grass from the surroundings of the National Monument. He further directed to trim the trees from the surroundings so that visitors could enjoy the beautiful view of the city.

Directing concerned officers for improving sanitation system, Mayor of Islamabad said that visitors not only from different parts of the country but foreign dignitaries also visit this place, so all available resources must be utilized to keep this National Building in neat and tidy condition.

He further directed the Member Engineering to carry out necessary repair, maintenance and renovation of the monument. The Chairman CDA also visited the museum and had a sight of the belongings of national heroes of Independence Movement particularly of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal. He said that such museums are the best source to show valuable national history to youth.

On this occasion, Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser Aziz was briefed that the Monument was constructed to commemorate the sacrifices and struggle of the people who participated in the Independence Movement and sacrificed their today for a better tomorrow.

He was further informed that the building was designed in such pattern that it depicted all the four provinces including Kashmir, Federally Administrated Tribal Area (FATA) and Gilgit Baltistan.

He was further informed that its surroundings and design make it prominent from the other such buildings and is a marvellous addition in the beauty of the capital City.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz directed for enhancing security of site, besides improving light system so that visitors could be facilitated in a befitting manner.